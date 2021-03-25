BREAKING: Biden Expects To Run For Second Term But Doubts Trump

The United States President Joe Biden, on Thursday, hinted he may seek re-election after his first term.

He made this known during his first official press conference at the White House while responding to questions from journalists.

“My plan is to run for reelection…my expectation is to run for reelection,” he said when a journalist asked him to be clear about his political moves.

When asked if Vice President Kamala Harris will be his running mate again, he answered in the affirmative, adding that “she is doing a great job.”

He was also asked if he thought his predecessor, Donald Trump will run again for the presidency.

In his response, he said he didn’t think about running with Trump.

“I don’t have any idea,” he added.

Recall that when Trump left the White House, he vowed to come back one way or the other.

He promised to continue to promote his Make America Great Again (MAGA) agenda.

Speaking about his immigration policies, Biden told journalists that he had no apologies for rolling back Trump’s executive orders especially on the US/ Mexico borders.

He accused Trump of separating mothers from their children.

Meanwhile, he said he was doing his best to contain the current border crisis.

He also urged Americans to join forces with his administration to restore, rebuild and unite the country.