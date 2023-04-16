BREAKING: Binani Accepts Declaration As Adamawa Governor-Elect Despite Suspension Of Collation

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Aisha Binani, has accepted the result of the Adamawa State governorship election in which she was declared the winner on Sunday morning by the State Resident Electoral Commissioner, Hudu Yunusa.

Yunusa had walked into the collation centre after the supplementary election was suspended on Saturday and announced Binani as the winner of the election.

INEC had declared the March 18 governorship elections in the state inconclusive.

But in a swift reaction, INEC rejected the collation exercise which saw the REC making the announcement instead of the Returning Officer appointed for the supplementary election, declaring it as negating extant laws.

Binani followed Yunusa’s declaration by making an acceptance speech in which she thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for “making history” by ensuring the first elected female governor emerged during his administration.

She said, “President Muhammadu Buhari, you have made history in electing the first female governor in our country Nigeria.

“This would no doubt broaden political participation by encouraging our daughters, sisters, aunties, mothers, and indeed the girl child” to take active part in politics.