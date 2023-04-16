BREAKING: Tinubu Top Associate,Toyin Badmus, Dies In Abuja

Nigeria Politics
By Tayo Olu

Chief Mrs Toyin Badmus, a staunch supporter of the President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has died on Sunday morning in Abuja.

Badmus, who was president of the Asiwaju Women Cooperative Society (AWCS) and member All Progressives Congress National Women Lobby Group, died in an undisclosed hospital in the federal capital.

THE WHISTLER gathered from a close aide of the businesswoman and a politician that she suffered a heart attack and was rushed to the hospital where she gave up the ghost.

The 62-year-old was coronated as the Iyaloja and Iyalode of Abuja in 2020.

Toyin Badmus, President, Asiwaju Women Cooperative Society (AWCS)

She was at the forefront of mobilization of women for Tinubu’s victory ahead of the February 25 presidential election.

