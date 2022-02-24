BREAKING: Court Orders Police To Pay N5m To Man Wrongly Detained By Abba Kyari

A Federal High Court sitting in Gudu District, Abuja, has reportedly ordered the Nigeria Police Force to immediately release one Jude Chuks Obasi and pay him N5 million for “gross violation” of his rights.

Obasi was said to have been arrested and detained for more than nine months by the suspended Deputy Commissioner of Police, Abba Kyari, while the officer was the head of the IGP Intelligence Response Team.

The lead counsel for the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Barr. Ifeanyi Ejiofor, announced in a statement that the court also ordered the Usman Alkali Baba-led police force to tender unreserved apology to Obasi in two national dailies.

He said, “the court ordered the Inspector General of Police on one side, and its Intelligence Response Team, hitherto led by the suspended drug baron DCP Abba Kyari, to immediately and unconditionally release Mr. Obasi, who has been kept in their solitary confinement since his abduction at the wee hours of the night from his residence at Nnewi, on the 31st day of March, 2021, without access to us- his lawyers, relatives, and family members.

“The court further Ordered the IGP and its Intelligence Response Team to immediately tender an unreserved apology in two National Dailies to Mr. Jude Chuks Obasi. The court consequently awarded the sum of N5,000,000.00 (Five Million Naira Only) as reparation for the gross violation of the fundamental rights of Mr. Obasi.

“Be assured that we shall activate all the machinery of the law to ensure that this judgment is obeyed to the letter and most promptly. There is no hiding place for a golden fish. This is an Order of the Court and it must be obeyed, and terms stipulated thereat must also be complied with in full.”