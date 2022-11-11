BREAKING: Court Sacks Emenike, Declares Uche Ogah APC Governorship Candidate In Abia

Nigeria Politics
By Tayo Olu
Uche-Ogah-and-Ikechi-Emenike
L-R: Dr. Uche Ogah and Chief Ikechi Emenike

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has declared former Minister of State for Mines and Steel Development, Dr. Uchechukwu Sampson Ogah, as the duly elected governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abia State.

Advertisement

The judgment delivered on Friday by Justice Binta Nyako consequently invalidates the candidacy of Chief Ikechi Emenike who was earlier recognized by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as the party’s candidate for the March 11, 2023 governorship election.

RELATED
Nigeria Politics

2023: Betrayal Hits Wike’s G5 As Abia Gov Courts Atiku Ahead Of Polls

Nigeria Politics

U.S. Drug Case: ‘Deal With It’ – Worried Tinubu Directs Media Team

Advertisement

THE WHISTLER reported how a crisis had erupted in the Abia APC after the party held parallel governorship primary elections in the state that produced Ogah and Ikechi Emenike as candidates of the party.

But acting on an Appeal Court judgment affirming an earlier ruling of the Abia State High Court which declared Emenike as the authentic governorship candidate of the APC, INEC had in October published Emenike’s name as the validly nominated candidate of the APC for the 2023 poll.

More details to follow…

You might also like

2023: Betrayal Hits Wike’s G5 As Abia Gov Courts Atiku Ahead Of Polls

U.S. Drug Case: ‘Deal With It’ – Worried Tinubu Directs Media Team

Labour Party Dares Ikpeazu, Set To Hold Aba Rally 

Peter Obi: Afenifere Sec-Gen Reveals How Yoruba Leaders Sanctioned LP Candidate

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.