BREAKING: Court Stops Assembly From Continuing Deputy Governor’s Impeachment

An Oyo State High Court sitting in Ibadan has restrained the state House of Assembly from going ahead with the impeachment process initiated against the Deputy Governor Rauf Olaniyan.

Justice Ladiran Akintola gave the order on Wednesday when the case filed by the embattled deputy governor came up for hearing.

The.lawmakers were ordered to stay action on the matter until the suit filed before it is determined.

The deputy governor, who was represented by his counsel, Chief Afolabi Fashanu (SAN) had sued the House following the impeachment move against him after his defection from the PDP to APC.

The Director of Legal Services, O Olabanji, represented the Assembly in the matter.

The court adjourned the matter to Tuesday, July 5, 2022 for continuation of hearing to allow the defendant the opportunity to file its reply to the Olaniyan’s suit.

The House of Assembly had scheduled to read the response of Olaniyan to the allegations against him during the plenary today ( Wednesday) but the order of the court would have changed that.