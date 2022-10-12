BREAKING: CUPP Alleges Fresh Plot To Remove INEC Chairman, Deactivate BVAS, Jettison Electronic Results Transmission In 2023

134 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) has raised the alarm over an alleged fresh plot to remove Professor Mahmood Yakubu as the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in a bid to undermine the 2023 general election.

The CUPP, which comprises the majority of the opposition political parties in the country, including the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the Labour Party, made the allegation during a press conference on Wednesday in Abuja.

The CUPP Chairman, Ikenga Ugochinyere, who spoke on behalf of the opposition parties, said the coalition has also uncovered fresh plots to deactivate the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) from being used in the election and ultimately stop electronic transmission of results at the polls.

Ugochinyere alleged that the plot was being spearheaded by a top member of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the South East region of the party.

The coalition had during its last press conference fingered Governor Hope Uzodimma of the Imo State in an alleged voter registration fraud in the state, prompting a response from INEC.

More details to follow…