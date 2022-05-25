BREAKING: Dagogo’s Suit To Stop Rivers PDP Governorship Primaries Fails

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja on Wednesday dismissed an application filed by Rivers State governorship aspirant, Hon. Farah Dagogo, seeking an interim order to stop the People’s Democratic party from holding its primaries in Rivers State.

Justice Taiwo Taiwo held that the application was not brought on time and that the court could not be induced with his claims for urgency.

On Tuesday, Dagogo, through his counsel, D. Lanre SAN, accused PDP of conniving with Rivers state Governor Nyesom Wike to prevent his client from participating in the governorship screening exercise.

But the PDP had challenged the court’s jurisdiction on the matter and argued that Dagogo wanted to frustrate the PDP primaries.

The Independent National Electoral Commission asked the judge to refuse Dagogo’s exparte motion.

On Wednesday, Justice Taiwo agreed with the defendants and dismissed the suit.

He then adjourned to June 7 for hearing on Dagogo’s substantive matter as well as the issue of jurisdiction raised by the PDP.

In his main suit, Dagogo asked the court to determine whether it was lawful for PDP not to screen him even after he had complied with all instructions by the party’s screening committee.