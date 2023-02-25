Breaking: EFCC Operatives Storm Tinubu Polling Unit

55 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crime Commison, EFCC, on Saturday stormed the polling unit the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, is expected to vote.

Advertisement

Tinubu is expected to vote at polling 085, ward 3 Alausa, Ikeja LGA.

They arrived at the polling unit at 09:10am and left seeing that no electoral officer had arrived.

They did not speak to the waiting journalists and left immediately.

This is coming on the heels of serious arrest on the eve of the election when some people were caught with hard currency allegedly to buy vote.

Advertisement

The Commission had arrested an unnamed agent and member of a political party in Lagos on Friday with “N32.4m Allegedly Meant for Vote-buying in Lagos,” it said.

The Commission said, “Massive operation by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, to deter vote trading and other financial malfeasance ahead of tomorrow’s presidential and national assembly elections may have begun paying dividends with the interception in Lagos of the sum of N32, 400,000 (Thirty-two Million, Four Hundred Thousand Naira) allegedly suspected to be used for vote buying in Lagos. The recovery was made by operatives of the Lagos Zonal Command of the Commission.

The suspect involved has been taken into custody for further questioning.”

Also, operatives of the Rivers State Police on Saturday arrested Chinyere Igwe, House of Representatives member representing Port Harcourt Constituency 2, at the National Assembly for alleged money laundering.

As at the time of filing this report, no electoral officer had arrived.

Advertisement

Accreditation and voting is expected to commence by 08:30am.