Insecurity: Imo Police Goes Tough, To Punish Sellers, Users Of Fireworks

The Imo State Police Command says the command will punish sellers and users of fireworks, firecrackers, and pyrotechnics known as knockout before, during, and after the yuletide season.

According to the Command’s Spokesman, Henry Okoye, the police frowns at the use of the prohibited fire works because it threatens the public peace due to the heightened cases of insecurity in the state.

He revealed that criminals prey on the confusion caused by this fire works to carry out their nefarious activities and the uncontrolled usage of these fireworks can lead to fire outbreak during the harmattan season.

He said, “The Imo State Police Command is using this medium to inform the general public that the ban on the sale or use of fireworks, firecrackers, and pyrotechnics popularly known as (knockouts) before, during, and after the Yuletide seasons is still in force, warning that violators will be made to face the full wrath of the law.

“Given the above, the Commissioner of Police, Imo State Command, CP Aboki Danjuma admonishes the good people of the State to refrain from the sale or use of any form of fireworks as it threatens the public peace and security in the State. He noted that the use of fireworks is capable of creating apprehension and distractions that could potentially create opportunities for hoodlums to perfect a criminal act and may also lead to fire outbreaks, especially in this season of harmattan.

“In addition, the Commissioner of Police urges parents and guardians to implore their children and wards to refrain from the sale or use of firecrackers (knockouts) as it is in the best interest of all.”