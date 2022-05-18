BREAKING: Finance Minister Suspends Accountant General Over N80bn Fraud

The Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs Zainab Ahmed, has suspended the Accountant General of the Federation, Ahmed Idris over allegation of N80bn fraud.

The Minister’s Special Adviser on Communications, Mr Tanko Abdulahi confirmed the suspension in a telephone interview with THE WHISTLER.

Tanko told this website that the AGF has been asked to proceed on indefinite suspension pending the outcome of the investigation.

He said, “The AGF has been suspended by the Finance Minister. His suspension will be indefinite until the investigations by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has been concluded.”

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, had on Monday, arrested Idris over allegations bothering on money laundering to the tune of N80bn.

The EFCC noted that the AGF’s arrest followed verified intelligence that he allegedly “raked off the funds through bogus consultancies and other illegal activities using proxies, family members and close associates.”

The Commission’s Spokesperson, Wilson Uwujaren in a statement said the funds were laundered through real estate investments in Kano and Abuja.

“Mr Idris was arrested after failing to honour invitations by the EFCC to respond to issues connected to the fraudulent acts,” the EFCC said.