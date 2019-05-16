BREAKING: Imo Deputy Speaker Resigns

Advertisement

Barely a day after the speaker of the Imo state House of Assembly, Acho Ihim, was impeached, the deputy speaker, Ugonna Ozurigbo has tendered his resignation letter.

About 21 out of the 27 state lawmakers had served impeachment notices on Ihim and the majority leader, Lugard Osuji, after suspending them. The duo were allegedly impeached for escaping with the mace during the Wednesday’s plenary.

The lawmakers immediately elected Chinedu Offor (Onuimo) as the acting speaker and Lloyd Chukwuemeka (Owerri North) the new majority leader.

Ozurigbo’s resignation letter which was dated May 15 and addressed to the speaker and members of the state House of Assembly, was received by the office of the Clark of the state House of Assembly on May 16.

The resignation read in part, “As you already know, I have been sent to another four years mission by my federal constituency in Imo state, at the federal House of Representatives, Abuja.

“This new task has come with its own challenges and expectations, especially need to play key roles in the formation of the National Assembly leadership, and time to strategically position, to pursue the greater interests of Imo state, South East and Nigeria, at the federal legislature. Currently, these will make my availability in Imo state irregular.

“Hence, I seek your undertaking as I either save the office of Imo state Deputy speaker by resigning or allow my new engagements to suffer the office of Imo state Deputy speaker by holding same tenaciously.

“Thus, for your efficiency and the good of Imo people, I hereby resign as the Rt Hon. deputy speaker of Imo state House of Assembly (8th House), effective from the date written above.”