BREAKING: INEC Declares Douye Diri Bayelsa Governor-Elect

181 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Governor Douye Diri of the People’s Democratic Party has secured re-election in Bayelsa State after winning six Local Government Areas in Saturday’s gubernatorial election in the state.

Timipre Sylva of the All Progressives Congress (APC) came second with 110,108 votes.

Advertisement

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) returning officer for Bayelsa, Prof Faruq Kuta, declared Diri the winner at 3:52 p.m on Monday with a total of 175,196 votes

“Douye Diri of the PDP having satisfied the requirements of the law is hereby declared the winner and returned elected,” said Prof Kuta who is the Vice Chancellor of University of Technology Minna (FUTMinna).

Sixteen political parties sponsored candidates for the election in Bayelsa.

Sylva, who came second, is a former Minister of State For Petroleum Resources and an ex-governor of the state.

Advertisement

He was first Bayelsa governor from May 2007 to April 2008 and later between May 2008 and January 2012.