Nigerians In Diaspora Support EFCC’s Bid To Return Stolen Funds

The National Association of Nigerian Diaspora Organization (NADA) has expressed its readiness to back the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission in bringing back stolen funds stashed away abroad.

NADA expressed this support through a press release signed by its President, Dr. Dotun Aliu in the United States of America.

Aliu said: “The diaspora community, through NADA, commits to collaborating with Olukoyede and the EFCC to combat corruption, particularly in addressing the issue of stolen funds stashed away in financial institutions across the globe.

“The Nigerian diaspora community stands ready to offer its support, expertise, and resources to help bring these ill-gotten gains back to the Nigerian people.”

According to Aliu, Olukoyede’s appointment is timely and strategic in the quest to rid Nigeria of the menace of economic and financial crimes and other acts of corruption.

Aliu noted that: “NADA, the prominent diaspora organisation representing the African community in the United States, is pleased to extend its wholehearted support to the newly appointed Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Mr. Ola Olukoyede.

“We believe that his impressive qualifications, extensive experience and unwavering commitment to justice make him the ideal candidate to lead the EFCC in the ongoing battle against corruption in Nigeria.

He further noted that his organisation recognized the importance of having a well-qualified and dedicated leader at the helm of the EFCC as corruption continues to pose a significant threat to the development and prosperity of Nigeria and Africa as a whole.