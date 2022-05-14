BREAKING: Liverpool Beat Chelsea To Win 8th FA Cup Title

Liverpool have won Chelsea on penalties to equal Chelsea’s eight FA Cup title.

The two teams met in the League Cup final earlier this year with Liverpool winning the match on penalties after a game that ended in a goalless draw.

The FA Cup final which took place at the Wembley stadium on Saturday was an avenue for Thomas Tuchel, Chelsea manager to exact revenge on his countryman, Jurgen Klopp.

Liverpool had seven titles into the 2022 finals against Chelsea’s eight.

The first half ended goalless, while the second half witnessed flurry of chances at the start.

Diaz nearly win the match for Kloppe at the 89th minute after curling a shot towards the top corner, but it went wide.

But Liverpool dominated possessions throughout the match with over 13 shots against Chelsea’s ten.

The match went deep into the extra time without any result by both team and was later separated on penalties.

Alonso open the scoreline during the penalty shootouts, while James Milner equaled the score 1-1.

Azpopillicueta missed the Blues’ second kick, while Thiago Alcantata put Liverpool 2-1 up.

Sadio Mane later missed his a penalty which leveled the score 4-4, while Hakim Ziyech scored to place Chelsea 5-4 ahead.

Diago Jota levelled 5-5 for Liverpool as Masson Mount missed another crucial penalty.

Liverpool’s Tsimikas sealed the score 5-6 to help them win their eight title.

Liverpool still have the chance of winning the Premier League and the Champions League finals against Real Madrid in Paris later this month.

Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City are leading Liverpool by three points. They both have two games to play.