‘We Share Same Ambition’ – Chelsea Appoint Third Boss In Year

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Chelsea have appointed former Liverpool midfielder Xabi Alonso as their manager on a four‑year contract, starting in July.

The 44-year-old Spaniard was available after leaving Real Madrid by mutual consent in January, less than eight months into a three-year contract.

He previously spent three years in charge of Bayer Leverkusen, leading the German club to their first Bundesliga title in 2024, as well as the German Cup.

Confirmation of Alonso’s arrival comes a day after Chelsea lost the FA Cup final to Manchester City.

The Blues hope he will bring stability to the club after they had two permanent managers this season – Enzo Maresca and Liam Rosenior – while Calum McFarlane is in his second spell as interim boss, a role he will continue for their final two Premier League games.

“Chelsea is one of the biggest clubs in world football and it fills me with immense pride to become manager of this great club,” said Alonso.

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“From my conversations with the ownership group and sporting leadership, it is clear we share the same ambition. We want to build a team capable of competing consistently at the highest level and fighting for trophies.

“There is great talent in the squad and huge potential at this football club and it will be my great honour to lead it. Now the focus is on hard work, building the right culture and winning trophies.”

Alonso spent five years in the Premier League with Liverpool, helping them win the Champions League in 2005, and also played for Real Sociedad, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich.

He also made 114 appearances for Spain, winning the 2010 World Cup and the European Championship twice.

The club full statement quoting Alonso is below:

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Chelsea Football Club is delighted to announce the appointment of Xabi Alonso as Manager of the men’s team.

The Spaniard will begin his role on July 1, 2026, having agreed a four‑year contract at Stamford Bridge.

One of the most respected figures in the modern game, Alonso arrives at Chelsea having already experienced coaching at the highest level of European football with Real Madrid and Bayer Leverkusen, where he led the German club to the first league title in their history.

His appointment reflects the Club’s belief in his broad set of experiences, coaching quality and game model, leadership attributes, character and integrity, which were key to the decision to ask him to help lead the next phase of Chelsea’s journey.

He is regarded not only as an outstanding football coach, but also as a proven leader and partner across a number of areas essential to the demands of driving the team.

On his appointment, Xabi said: ‘Chelsea is one of the biggest clubs in world football and it fills me with immense pride to become manager of this great club.

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‘From my conversations with the ownership group and sporting leadership, it is clear we share the same ambition. We want to build a team capable of competing consistently at the highest level and fighting for trophies.

‘There is great talent in the squad and huge potential at this football club and it will be my great honour to lead it. Now the focus is on hard work, building the right culture and winning trophies.’

Chelsea Football Club looks forward with confidence to the next phase in collaboration with Xabi, united in the determination to bring success to Stamford Bridge, a hallmark of the Club’s history and future.