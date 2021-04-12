BREAKING: Makinde ‘Defeats’ Fayose At PDP S’West Congress

34 SHARES Share Tweet

A former Deputy Governor of Oyo State, Taofeek Arapaja, has been declared the winner of the PDP South-West chairmanship election.

Arapaja, who is being supported by Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, polled 343 votes to defeat Dr Eddy Olafeso, who is the candidate of former Governor Ayo Fayose.

The Chairman of the Congress, Governor Samuel Ortom, who was represented by his deputy, Benson Abounu, declared Arapaja the winner of the poll after the election.

Fayose had a while ago left the venue shortly before the result was announced.

Meanwhile, Olafeso has conceded defeat , promising to work with the winner to reposition the party.

He said, “The storm is over, there is a new beginning for our party. We have to thank God almighty that despite odds, there is a new beginning for our party. The time is now. I thank everybody who supported me.”

Arapaja has also lauded his opponent and thanked Makinde and Fayose for their roles in the party.

Arapaja said, “We thank Governor Seyi Makinde and former Governor Fayose. It’s our party. We will work together and move the party forward. We want to reposition the party. I will work with my brother Olafeso to achieve our aims.”