BREAKING: OAU Announces ‘Magnanimous’ Reduction Of 300% Tuition Fee Hike

In response to widespread backlash from students and stakeholders, Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) in Ile-Ife, Osun State, has scaled back its contentious 300% tuition fee increase by 15%.

The hike had sparked outrage, with student unions threatening to protest against the management.

Announcing the adjustment, OAU’s Public Relations Officer, Abiodun Olarewaju, said the University remained committed to addressing the concerns raised by students. The adjustment came after a lengthy meeting with student leaders on Monday.

According to him, “In a rare show of administrative magnanimity, the authorities of the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, have readjusted downward the sundry charges payable by the students of the University.

“This followed the meeting the University management had with the leadership of the Students Union on Monday, 25th September, 2023. The meeting, which lasted for several hours, was called by the University management, after several agitations by the students union for a reduction of the initial charges approved by the University.”

Olarewaju disclosed that the student union leaders were adamant that the charges be reduced by 50%, but the University management made it clear that the new charges were the minimum the University required to run efficiently.

He continued, “the Vice Chancellor, Professor Adebayo Simeon Bamire, graciously announced that the charges initially announced have been reduced as follows: For the students in Humanities, the initial sundry charges of #89, 200 for returning students have been reduced to #76,000 while the new students in the Humanities, the initial fees of #151,200 have been reduced to #131,000.

“For those in the Sciences and Technology, the initial charges of #101,200, for returning students is now #86,000 while the new students in the same Faculties will now pay #141,000 instead of the initial #163,200.

“In the same vein, the returning students in the Pharmacy and College of Health Sciences will now pay N109,000, instead of N128,200. The new students in the same Faculties will now pay #164,000 instead of the initial charges of #190,000. The statement added that the University management has agreed that the payment can be in two equal installments.”

Olarewaju added that the University’s portal is now open to students for payment.