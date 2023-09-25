Impeachment Notice: Gov Akeredolu’s Deputy Responds To Allegation Of Maligning Boss

285 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

In response to allegations of maligning Governor Rotimi Akeredolu and facing impeachment proceedings, the embattled Deputy Governor of Ondo State, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has clarified that he has not been officially served with any impeachment notice by the state House of Assembly.

Aiyedatiwa stated this in a statement he personally signed on Monday in Akure and shared with the media.

The deputy governor’s statement comes in the wake of claims made by Olatunji Oshati, Chairman of the House Committee on Information, who announced that Aiyedatiwa had been served with an impeachment notice by the Assembly.

Expressing his concern over the matter, Aiyedatiwa said “I find it especially worrying that the spokesman of the House of Assembly would go on national television to speak on such a matter without any evidence to show that such a letter has been delivered to me. More disturbing is the fact that even when he was asked if the letter had been delivered, he gave no coherent answer.”

Aiyedatiwa noted the gravity of impeachment proceedings and stressed that they should not be conducted through media outlets, but rather in accordance with constitutional due process.

He reiterated that, as far as he is aware, he has not received any official communication regarding allegations of gross misconduct against him.

“In effect, I reiterate that if such letter of allegations of gross misconduct against me exists, I have not seen it and I have not been served.

“I, therefore, urge Mr. Speaker, The Honourable Chief Judge of Ondo State and members of the public to take note,” said the deputy governor.

Meanwhile, THE WHISTLER sighted a letter signed by the Ondo Assembly Speaker, Oladiji Olamide Adesanmi, dated September 20, in which the Deputy Governor was accused of “Gross misconduct,” “Abuse of Office with actions likely to bring down Ondo State Government”, “Financial recklessness,” and “Publications in print by your media aides maligning the credibility of the governor etc”

In the letter addressed to Aiyedatiwa, the Speaker asked the Deputy Governor to respond to the allegations in line with the provisions of Section 188 (2) (b) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended).

THE WHISTLER reports that the controversy surrounding the deputy governor began not long after the Ondo Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, returned from a three-month medical vacation overseas.

Before he departed the country on June 7, 2023, the governor formally transmitted power to Aiyedatiwa.

In an official communication addressed to the Ondo Assembly Speaker, Akeredollu informed that Aiyedatiwa would act as governor in his absence.