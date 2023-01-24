Breaking: Osun Governorship Election Tribunal To Deliver Judgement On Friday

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Osun State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal hearing the petition filed by former governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, against the victory of Senator Ademola Adeleke as governor during the July 16th, 2022 governorship election has fixed Friday 27th January 2023 for judgement on the matter.

Oyetola had dragged the Independent National Electoral Commission(INEC), Gov Ademola Adeleke, and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) before the tribunal, alleging over voting in 749 polling units and challenging the qualifications of Adeleke.

The sitting of the tribunal was concluded on 13th of January 2023 after adoption of final written addresses of parties involved as the chairman of the panel, Justice Tertse Kume, declared that the judgement date will be communicated to parties through their lawyers.

Meanwhile, checks by THE WHISTLER on Tuesday revealed that the tribunal has fixed Friday 27th January 2023 for judgement.

When THE WHISTLER visited the premises of Osun State High Court where the tribunal is sitting, the notice of judgement has been pasted on the notice board at the entrance of tribunal.

The noticed signed by the secretary of the tribunal, David Umaru read, “Petition number, EPT/OS/GOV/01/2022 between Adegboyega Isiaka Oyetola and Other ADEGBOYEGA ISIAKA and Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and two others, the judgement shall hold on Friday 27th January 2023 at 9AM.”