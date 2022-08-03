BREAKING: PDP BoT Replies Wike, Says Ayu Won’t Step Down

79 SHARES Share Tweet

The Board of Trustees, BoT, of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has said the National Chairman of the party, Iyorchia Ayu, will not step down.

This was the decision of the party after its meeting on Wednesday at the party’s National Headquarters in Abuja.

Briefing journalists after the meeting, Senator Abdul Ningi, flanked by the Chairman of the Board, Walid Jibrin, said the essence of the meeting was to discuss the lingering crisis in the party.

He said the meeting was called to intervene in the crisis involving the presidential candidate of the party, Atiku Abubakar, and the Govenor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike.

The crisis in the PDP came out in the open when Atiku overruled the party’s selection committee, which voted Wike as the Vice Presidential Candidate of the party.

Atiku settled for Delta State governor, Ifeanyi Okowa.

Wike has stood away from the activities of the party since then alongside his associates.

However, Ningi said, “We haven’t discussed anyone stepping down. What we discussed is to raise a committee.

“It is the Committee of the Whole. All BoT members are in the committee.”

When asked what grievances were discussed in the meeting, Ningi said, “I can’t tell you the grievances. We are going to meet Atiku to start the project.”

THE WHISTLER gathered that after briefing Atiku on the strategy, the members will visit Wike for fence mending.