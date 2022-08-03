Osun Poll: PDP Aggrieved Aspirant Babayemi Alleges Threats To Life Over Court Case Against Adeleke

119 SHARES Share Tweet

An aggrieved governorship aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party in Osun State, Prince Dotun Babayemi, has said some persons have been sending threat messages to him before and after the July 16 governorship election

He said this in a statement on Wednesday where he alleged that some people were after his life because he approached the court seeking to replace Governor-elect Senator Ademola Adeleke as the authentic PDP governorship candidate.

Babayemi however said he could not be intimidated by those threatening him over the court case.

Babayemi and Adeleke factions of the PDP had conducted parallel governorship primary elections and both emerged winners. But the PDP recognised the primary poll which produced Adeleke.

An Osogbo Federal High Court, as well as the Court of Appeal, Akure, held that Adeleke was the authentic PDP governorship candidate.

But Babayemi, after the ruling of the Court of Appeal, vowed to appeal the judgment to the Supreme Court unless necessary steps were taken to address anomalies in the party.

Babayemi, who said he had reported those threatening him to security agencies, however, implored his supporters, stakeholders and party members across the state to continue to be law-abiding.

The statement read in parts, “Before and after the July 16 governorship election in Osun, I have received a number of voice notes; some laced with vituperations and different insults being hurled at me while some are outright threats to my life.

” I can’t fathom why some people have chosen this dangerous and uncivilised lane.

“Those sending threatening voice notes and their sponsors have failed. No matter how, the course of justice can not be circumvented through such crude means. Besides, nobody can intimidate me.”