BREAKING: Police Council Confirms Kayode Egbetokun As Substantive IGP

The National Police Council has confirmed Kayode Egbetokun as the nation’s 22nd substantive Inspector-General of Police, IGP.

The decision was taken on Tuesday at the council’s meeting, chaired by President Bola Tinubu and consisting of the 36 governors, the Minister of the FCT, the Chairman of the Police Service Commission (PSC), and the Inspector-General of Police (IGP).

Minister of Police Affairs, Ibrahim Gaidam, disclosed this while addressing the State House Correspondents after the meeting.

Recall that Tinubu, on June 19 appointed Egbetokun as acting IGP, pending confirmation by the Police Council.

Egbetokun replaces Usman Baba, who was appointed as the Inspector General of Police by former President Muhammadu Buhari in 2021.

Born on September 4, 1964, in the Egbado South Local Government Area of Ogun State, Egbetokun enlisted into the Nigeria Police Force as a Cadet ASP (Course 16) on March 3, 1990.

He holds a Bachelor of Science (B.Sc.) degree in Mathematics and has a post-graduate Diploma in Computer Science, and a Masters’ degree in Engineering Analysis from the University of Lagos, Akoka.

He worked as a lecturer at the Yaba College of Technology, Lagos, before joining the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) in 1990.

He had served in several capacities, including as Commissioner of Police Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD), Commissioner of Police Servicom at the Force Headquarters Abuja, Deputy Commandant Police College, Ikeja, and Commandant, Police Training School, Ikeja.

He was Area Commander, Gusau, Zamfara state, and Osogbo, Osun state.