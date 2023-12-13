BREAKING: Rivers Govt Demolishes House Of Assembly Complex Amid Rift With Wike

311 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Rivers State Assembly Complex is currently being demolished amidst rift between Governor Siminalayi Fubara and his former principal and the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory Nyesom Wike.

The demolition that began on Wednesday morning is coming a few days after 27 members of the Rivers Assembly elected through the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress.

Images from the scene showed heavy machinery on site tearing down the building.

On Wednesday, Hon. Barr. Ehie Edison, the factional Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly and a close ally of Fubara reportedly presided over a plenary session of the 10th Assembly.

The session follows a recent court order that declared Ehie the legitimate Speaker and barred his rival, Martins Amaewhul, who is believed to be a loyalist of Wike, from claiming leadership.