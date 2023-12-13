Defection: Rivers Assembly Speaker Declares Seats Of 27 Lawmakers Vacant

259 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Speaker, Rivers State House of Assembly, Barrister Ehie Edison has declared vacant the seat of 25 lawmakers who defected from the Peoples Democratic Party to the All Progressives Congress.

The declaration was made on Wednesday when the speaker led proceedings of the 10th Rivers State House of Assembly.

THE WHISTLER had earlier reported the defection of 27 members of the Rivers State House of Assembly from the PDP to the APC.

Recall that a High Court in the State had on Tuesday declared Edison Ehie, as the authentic Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly

The court, presided over by Justice M.W. Danagogo in an exparte motion brought by Ehie, had restrained Martins Amaewhule from parading himself as the Speaker.