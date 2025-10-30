BREAKING: Shake Up In Army As 27 Major, Brigadier Generals Redeployed

The Nigerian Army has redeployed 27 senior officers, including 25 Major Generals and two Brigadier Generals, to enhance operational efficiency across its formations, units, and training institutions.

The Army announced the changes in a statement signed by its Acting Director of Public Relations, Lt. Col. Appolonia Anele, on Thursday.

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Waidi Shaibu, approved the appointments with immediate effect.

The development is coming amid reports of a foiled coup plot and arrest of sixteen senior military officers.

Shaibu described the move as decisive to reinvigorate leadership, strengthen command structures, and reposition the Army for optimal performance.

He charged the affected officers to apply their experience, discipline, and foresight in building a combat-ready force capable of confronting evolving security challenges.

The redeployments affected strategic, operational, and instructional positions within the service.

Major General Bamidele Alabi was posted to the Army Headquarters Department of Policy and Plans as Chief of Policy and Plans (Army), while Major General Jamal Abdulsalam, who previously served as Chief of Special Services and Programmes, proceeded to Defence Headquarters as Chief of Defence Operations.

Major General Peter Mala moved from the Office of the National Security Adviser to the Headquarters Training and Doctrine Command (TRADOC) as Commander, while Major General Samson Jiya, formerly at the Nigerian Army Heritage and Future Centre (NAHFC), now serves as Chief of Defence Accounts and Budget at Defence Headquarters.

Other appointments include Major General Mayirenso Saraso, who now heads the Army Headquarters Department of Operations as Chief of Operations (Army); Major General Isa Abdullahi, appointed Chief of Administration (Army); and Major General Musa Etsu-Ndagi, who now oversees the Department of Civil-Military Affairs as Chief of Civil-Military Affairs.

Major General Abubakar Haruna was redeployed to the Nigerian Army Training Centre, Kontagora, as Commander, while Major General Philip Ilodibia moved to the Defence Space Administration as Chief of Defence Space Administration.

Major General Godwin Mutkut, previously at the Multi-National Joint Task Force (MNJTF), now commands the Infantry Corps Centre, and Major General Umar Abubakar heads the Nigerian Army Armour Corps.

The reshuffle also saw Major General John Adeyemo appointed as Corps Commander Artillery, Major General Mohammed Abdullahi as Corps Commander Signals, and Major General Taofik Sidick as Chief of Accounts and Budget (Army).

Others include Major General Abdullahi Ibrahim as Corps Commander Ordnance, Major General Adeyinka Adereti as Corps Commander Electrical and Mechanical Engineers, and Major General Nansak Shagaya as Corps Commander Supply and Transport.

The COAS also appointed Major General Oluyemi Olatoye, former Commander of 82 Division and Joint Task Force South East Operation UDO KA, as Commandant of the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA), Kaduna.

Major General Emmanuel Mustapha, Major General Adamu Hassan, and Brigadier General John Bulus were also appointed as Commandants of the Nigerian Army Signal School, Nigerian Army School of Artillery, and Nigerian Army School of Finance and Accounts, respectively.

At the field command level, Major General Saidu Audu now leads the MNJTF in N’Djamena as Force Commander, Major General Warrah Idris takes charge of the Joint Task Force North West Operation FANSAN YAMMA, and Major General Oluremi Fadairo becomes General Officer Commanding 82 Division and Commander of Operation UDO KA.

The COAS further appointed Major General Olatokumbo Bello as Director, Defence Media Operations at Defence Headquarters.

Meanwhile, among the Brigadier Generals affected, Yusha’u Ahmed was named Acting Corps Commander Education, while Samaila Uba moved from the Armed Forces Command and Staff College, Jaji, to Defence Headquarters as Director, Defence Information.

Shaibu urged all redeployed officers to sustain the Army’s operational momentum, deepen interagency collaboration, and uphold its core values of loyalty, integrity, and selfless service in the discharge of their duties.