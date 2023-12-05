Sokoto: MSF Performs 243 Noma Disease Surgeries In 10 Months

259 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Medicins Sans Frontieres has performed 243 major and minor surgeries for Noma Disease patients in the Sokoto State between January and October this year, according to the project coordinator, Mr. John Canty.

Mr. Canty also disclosed that about 90 percent of victims of Noma disease die in the first two weeks of infection if they don’t receive treatment.

Advertisement

Mr. Canty disclosed this at the 2023 NOMA Day in Sokoto to enlighten the public about the disease and explain efforts made by the organisation to eradicate the disease in the state.

Mr. Chanty in his speech described the disease as an infectious but non-contagious disease, adding that it usually begins as an inflammation of the gums.

He said when it is not treated early enough, the infection destroys the bone and tissue very quickly, affecting the jaw, lips, cheeks, nose or eyes.

“For those who survive, they are left with severe facial disfigurements, rendering it difficult to eat, speak, see or breathe,” he said, adding that “up to 90% of people die of Noma in the first two weeks if they don’t receive treatment in time.”

Advertisement

He also revealed that Noma mostly affects children under six years old while the cause is unknown but risk factors are malnutrition and poor oral hygiene.

“Noma is treatable and preventable; it should not exist. If detected and managed during the first weeks of the disease, with basic oral hygiene, antibiotics and wound dressing, a patient can recover from Noma within a few weeks,” he said.

Mr. Canty said since 2014 ,the MSF has been providing specialized surgery and treatment support for patients at the Sokoto State Ministry of Health’s Noma Hospital– one of very few specialized Noma hospitals in the world.

Also speaking, the Project Manager of Medicins Sans Frontieres, Mr Samuel Joseph, said no fewer than 243 major and minor surgeries were conducted between January to October, 2023.

The state governor, Ahmad Aliyu Sokoto, who was represented by his deputy, Engr. Idris Mohammed Gobir said the state government is fully aware that Sokoto is among the states with high cases of malnutrition and assured that it is poised to change the situation.