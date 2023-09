143 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

President Bola Tinubu has appointed a new acting chairman for the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) in the person of Zacchaeus Adedeji.

Adedeji, 45, replaces Muhammad Mamman Nami who will attain compulsory retirement in December 2023.

The new appointee was the 5th substantive Executive Secretary of the National Sugar Development Council (NSDC).

More details to follow…