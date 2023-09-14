Happening Now: Tinubu Meets With Security Chiefs In Aso Rock

159 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

President Bola Tinubu is meeting with service chiefs at the council chamber of the State House, Abuja.

The meeting is aimed at discussing the growing concerns of insecurity as well as the situation of the farmers-herders crisis in some parts of the country.

The country has recorded numerous cases of farmers-herders crises in the North-central and Middle belt regions.

Thousands of people have been reported dead and displaced from their homes.