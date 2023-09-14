Happening Now: Tinubu Meets With Security Chiefs In Aso Rock

Nigeria
By Nneoma Benson
Bola-Ahmed-Tinubu
President Bola Ahmed Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu is meeting with service chiefs at the council chamber of the State House, Abuja.

The meeting is aimed at discussing the growing concerns of insecurity as well as the situation of the farmers-herders crisis in some parts of the country.

The country has recorded numerous cases of farmers-herders crises in the North-central and Middle belt regions.

Thousands of people have been reported dead and displaced from their homes.

