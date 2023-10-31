BREAKING: Tinubu May Intervene As Wike, Fubara Arrive Aso Rock Amid Rift

311 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

President Bola Tinubu may intervene in the ongoing rift between Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, and his predecessor-cum-political godfather, Nyesom Wike, as the duo visited the State House on Tuesday.

The media was awash with reports of the rift after the Rivers State House of Assembly attempted to impeach Governor Fubara on Monday.

The planned impeachment was allegedly initiated by lawmakers loyal to Wike who is now serving as the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory.

The development saw the impeachment of the Rivers Assembly Speaker and election of the former majority leader, said to be loyal to Fubara, as Speaker.

The details of the meeting have yet to be disclosed, but it is believed that the President may intervene to mediate in the rift between the former political allies.

President Tinubu is known to be close with Wike who played a key role in the emergence of Fubara as the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) gubernatorial candidate in Rivers and eventually his successor.