BREAKING: Tinubu Removes 8 DGs, CEOs As NBC, NTA, NAN, Others Get New Heads

President Bola Tinubu has appointed new heads of eight new parastatals and agencies under the Federal Ministry of Information and National Orientation.

Ajuri Ngelale, Tinubu’s media adviser, announced the appointments in a press release on Thursday.

He said the affected institutions play important role in unifying the nation, shaping public perception, and projecting Nigeria’s image to the global community.

The appointees are as follows:

National Orientation Agency (NOA) — Mr. Lanre Issa-Onilu Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) — Mr. Salihu Abdulhamid Dembos Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN) — Dr. Muhammed Bulama National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) — Mr. Charles Ebuebu Voice of Nigeria (VON) — Mr. Jibrin Baba Ndace Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria (ARCON) — Dr. Lekan Fadolapo News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) — Mr. Ali Muhammed Ali Nigerian Press Council (NPC) — Mr. Dili Ezughah

These are the latest in a series of appointments made by President Tinubu in recent days.

The president had previously appointed heads and management of the Federal Roads Maintenance Agency (FERMA), Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC), Nigeria Export Promotion Council (NEPC), and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), among others.