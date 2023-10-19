No Hiding Place For Criminals In Adamawa, Says Police Commissioner After Arresting Man On Wanted Listed

The Police Commissioner of Adamawa State, Afolabi Babatola, has stated his stance on ridding Adamawa of criminal activities.

According to the Commissioner, there’s no hiding place for criminals in the state, as strategies for checkmating kidnapping activities are already in place, especially during these “ember months,” when crimes usually rise.

The Commissioner said this in a press statement shared with THE WHISTLER by the Police Public Relations Officer of the state, SP Suleiman Yahaya Nguroje on Thursday.

The Commissioner took this stance after Shuaibu Abubakar, a suspected kidnapper who had been on the police wanted list was arrested.

Nguroje said the 30-years-old Abubakar, who is a resident of Tambo in Girei Local Government Area of Adamawa, was arrested on Tuesday.

He noted that the suspect’s arrest came following a continues manhunt by the operatives of the Adamawa State Police Command.

The spokesman highlighted that one AK-47 Rifle loaded with Sixteen(16) rounds of life ammunition was recovered from the criminal.