Appointment Of Femi Soneye As NNPC Limited Spokesman Will Benefit Oil & Gas Industry- NUJ

The Nigerian Union of Journalist ( NUJ) National Secretariat has explained that the appointment of the publisher of Per Second News, Femi Soneye, as the Chief Communications Officer of the Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) will benefit the country’s oil and gas industry.

Soneye who is a renowned media entrepreneur and publisher was appointed by the NNPC Limited management to head its communication unit and drive the brands’ strategic communications initiatives, as well as improve stakeholder management.

The new NNPCL CCCO comes into the national oil company with expertise in communication, having worked in Nigeria, Australia, and the United States of America.

In a statement on Thursday, the NUJ hailed the Group Chief Executive Officer of the NNPCL, Mele Kyari and the NNPCL management for their choice of Soneye.

The NUJ said, “We commend the Group Chief Executive Officer of the NNPCL, Malam Mele Kyari and the management for picking a thoroughbred professional as its spokesperson and the Union congratulates Soneye, who is a member of the Union, on his well-deserved appointment.

“The Union is excited by this appointment which is well-deserved, and is coming at a time of transition for the oil and gas company and requires an individual such as Soneye with global expertise and experience in journalism, information and communications.”

The Union expressed confidence that the new CCCO would discharge his function in the NNPCL professionally and in a transparent manner that would project the image of the company.

According to NUJ, Soneye is qualified and has the experience as well as the exposures needed to function effectively in his new role.

“We are confident that Soneye will discharge his duties diligently, professionally and transparently owing to the importance of the NNPCL in the nation’s growth and development.

“As a professional with full-time and freelance experience at some of the world’s most respected publications in Nigeria, Australia and the United States of America, the Union expects him to deliver optimally in this role.”

Meanwhile, the Union acknowledge the efforts by NNPCL against refineries and bunkering in the Niger Delta region.

It urged the NNPCL to “strengthen its pipeline surveillance to ensure increased oil production.”