259 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The governorship election petition tribunal sitting in Lafia, Nasarawa State, has nullified the election victory of Nasarawa Governor Abdullahi Sule of the All Progressives Congress.

The Tribunal declared David Ombugadu, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate as the one duly elected by the State.

Advertisement

The judgement held virtually and it was a dissenting Judgement of 2 to 1.

More details to follow….