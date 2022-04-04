BREAKING: ‘You’re Not Remorseful’- Mosque Committee Expels Abuja Imam Who Criticized Buhari

The Apo Legislative Quarter Central Mosque’s Committee has removed Sheikh Nuru Khalid as Chief Imam of the Mosque following his suspension from duties for criticizing the federal government’s handling of security issues in the country.

The expulsion letter signed by the chairman of the mosque committee, Senator Saidu Muhammed Dansadau, reads in part:

“We regret to inform you that from today the 4th day of April you have been disengaged from the services of the above-mentioned mosque.

“This action is occasioned by the non-remorseful attitude you exhibited following your suspension on 2nd April this year.

“Akaramakallah you know better than me by the teachings of Islam , the essence of administering punishment is to correct behavior.

“Unfortunately, your media reaction to the suspension creates the impression that you are not remorseful, not to talk of humbly reflecting on the consequences of your utterances.”

THE WHISTLER earlier reported that the cleric had blamed himself, parents, community leaders and particularly President Buhari administration for not playing their part to secure the country.

“Let me tell Mr President, under your watch bandits are demanding, are taxing Nigerians. Is that the provision of the constitution of Nigeria?

“Under the constitution, no one has a right to tax Nigerians except authorised by the Federal Government,” he had said.

His sermon subsequently earned him a suspension by the committee which accused him of inciting public outrage.

His suspension had earlier drawn condemnation from Nigerians including the Open Nigeria, NGO, which said the cleric’s sermon was a constitutional duty.