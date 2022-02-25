BREAKING:Ukraine: China Blasts ‘Illegitimate Sanctions’ Against Russia, Steps Up Cooperation With Putin

The Chinese government has described the sanctions imposed on Russia by the United States and other countries as “iillegitimate.”

This was disclosed in an official statement by the Russian government on Friday.

Although there is no naming of countries by China, the statement from the Russian government claims that Chinese President Xi Jinping is supporting President Vladimir Putin’s aggression in Ukraine, which has led to loss of lives.

“The President of Russia gave the President of China a detailed account of the reasons behind the recognition of the Donetsk People’s Republic and the Lugansk People’s Republic and the start of a special military operation to protect civilians from genocide and ensure the demilitarisation and denazification of the Ukrainian state. Vladimir Putin also noted that considering the signals received from Kiev he was ready to send a delegation to Minsk to hold talks with representatives of Ukraine.

“Xi Jinping stressed that he respected the actions of the Russian leadership in the current crisis,” the statement partly read.

According to the Russian governement, in a bid to cushion the effects of the sanction, China and Russia will cement its earlier bilateral agreement agreed on February 4.

“The two leaders assessed the current international situation from a common perspective. They reaffirmed a mutual readiness to closely cooperate and support each other further at the UN and in other multilateral platforms. They noted that illegitimate sanctions used to achieve selfish goals of individual countries were unacceptable. In this context, the two leaders emphasised the importance of stepping up practical bilateral cooperation, including following their talks in Beijing on February 4.

“Vladimir Putin congratulated Xi Jinping and the nation of China on successfully hosting the XXIV Winter Olympics and on the results of their national team,” the statement read.

Furthermore, in a statement by China’s Minstry of Foreign Affairs on Friday, it wrote that Jinping “supports Russia in resolving the issue through negotiation with Ukraine”

The February 4 agreement between Russia and China states that “the new inter-State relations between Russia and China are superior to political and military alliances of the Cold War era.”