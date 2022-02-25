Nigerian Pastor In Ukraine Prays Against ‘This Damn War’ As Bridge Connecting House Blown Up

By Wondrous Nnaemeka

The presiding pastor of the Embassy of the Blessed Kingdom of God for all Nations in Ukraine, Sunday Adelaja, on Friday, took pictures of the destruction of the bridge that connects his residence to the Capital, Kyiv.

The Nigerian cleric stated that it was destroyed following the conflict between Ukraine military and Russian forces.

He called for prayers and appreciated everyone supporting peace between Ukraine and Russia.

He wrote on Facebook:

“This is the remains of the bridge connecting the capital of Ukraine Kyiv to my house.

” Today it lies in ruins. No more connection to the city or from there. We pray for a quick and godly resolution to this damn war in Ukraine.

“A big thank you to all who have been concerned about Ukraine and our well being.

“The Lord shall remember you in times of your needs, in Jesus name. Amen. For The Love Of God, Church And Nation
Dr. Sunday Adelaja

