Buhari Invites Tinubu, Oshiomhole, Akande Others To Dinner

President Muhammadu Buhari has invited some top leaders of the All Progressives Congress to an Iftar dinner at the State House, Abuja.

The dinner will hold on Tuesday according to the letter of invitation sent out to guests.

Those invited for the meeting include former Lagos State Governor and Presidential aspirant, Mr Bola Tinubu, former National Chairmen of the APC, Messrs John Oyegun and Adams Oshiomhole.

Also invited to the dinner are the former Adamawa state Governor, Mr Murtala Nyako, former Ogun State Governor, Mr Olusegun Osoba, first interim chairman of the APC, Mr Bisi Akande and former Borno State Governor, Mr Ali Modu-Sheriff.

Also included in the letter of invitation are the former Zamfara State Governor, Mr Ahmed Yarima, former Sokoto State Governor, Mr Aliyu Wamako, former Edo state Governor, Mr Oserheimen Osunbor and former Yobe State Governor, Mr Bukar Ibrahim.

Others are General Muhammed Magoro, Senators Lawal Shuaibu, Aba Aji, Tijjani Tumsah, Fati Bala, Abubakar Guru, and Nasiru Danu.

The letter of invitation to the dinner was dated April 22, 2022, and addressed to the APC National Chairman, and signed by the President’s Chief of Staff, Mr Ibrahim Gambari.

The invitation letter read: “I write to inform you that the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), has directed that invitation be extended to the attached list of the leadership of the All Progressives Congress to join the President to break Ramadan fast on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, at 1830 hours in the Presidential Banquet Hall, State House, Abuja.

“In this regard, you are kindly requested to invite them to attend. The leaders are to arrive at the Pilot Gate at 1630 hours for Rapid Covid-19 testing at the State House Conference Centre and be seated at the venue by 1800 hours.”