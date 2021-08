Buhari Returns To Nigeria After 18 Days In UK

President Muhammadu Buhari has arrived Nigeria, says one of his aides, Femi Adesina.

He disclosed this in a Facebook post on Friday.

“President Buhari returns from London on 13th August,” he stated.

Recall that Buhari had on July 26, flew to London, partly to attend the Global Education Summit on Financing Global Partnership for Education (GPE) 2021-2025 as well as observing his routine medical check-up.

THE WHISTLER reports that the president returned to Nigeria, 18 days after visiting the UK.