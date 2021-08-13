Police Dismiss Sergeant For Causing Motorcyclist’s Death

The Osun State Police Command has announced the dismissal of a policeman, Adamu Garba, who allegedly shot a motorcyclist, Saheed Olabomi, in the head.

Garba had shot and fatally injured Olabomi in the head at Oke Onitea area of Osogbo, the Osun State capital two weeks ago.

The incident sparked a protest and the police assured members of the public that the case would not be swept under the carpet.

The Commissioner of Police in Osun State, Olawale Olokode, in a statement on Friday by the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Yemisi Opalola, announced the dismissal of the erring sergeant.

The CP said the policeman was dismissed having been tried by the police and found guilty, saying necessary documents had been forwarded to the police Headquarters in Abuja for the prosecution of the dismissed cop.

The statement read, “The general public will recall that on 27th July, 2021, the Commissioner of Police, Osun State Police Command CP Olawale Olokode, psc immediately arrested and detained the policeman that shot one Saheed Olabomi in Osogbo for disciplinary action.

“As the CP promised, in the best tradition of transparency and accountability that the outcome of the trial would be brought to the public, the policeman, F/NO.467549 Sergeant Adamu Garba has been tried in orderly room.

” This was done in line with the laid down rules and regulations of the Nigeria Police Disciplinary Procedure. The erring officer has been found guilty of the offence and subsequently dismissed from the Force.

“The orderly room procedure has been forwarded to Police Force Headquarters, Abuja for necessary action towards prosecution. This, we believes will serve as deterrent to other Police officers.

“”The Commissioner of Police, CP Olawale Olokode, psc, wishes to apprise the general public, most especially the good people of the State that, he will never condone any act of indiscipline and unprofessional conduct exhibited by any member(s) of the Nigeria Police under his watch.”