Buhari Visits Kano, Commends Ganduje For Taking ‘Immediate Action’ During Recent Explosion

President Muhammadu Buhari has praised Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, for quick response to the explosion that claimed some lives last week.l in the state.

The president stated this during his visit to Kano State for the Annual Airforce Day Celebration.



The explosion claimed nine lives, according to the National Emergency Management Board, NEMA.

Buhari, who paid a courtesy call on the Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero, at his palace, commiserated with the families of the victims describing the incident as unfortunate.

Buhari said he was in Kano to commiserate with the Emir over the unfortunate incident, saying, “I am in Kano to condole the emir over the unfortunate incident that claimed some lives and to commiserate with the families of the victim.

“I pray for affected families and also praise the state government for being proactive” he stated.

Ganduje explained that the victims of the explosion have been given assistance and explained to the president that the victims were assisted in the presence of the affected families who were at the palace.

“As soon as the incident occurred the state government took immediate action to save those affected and protect the affected area as well.

“Nine people died in the gas cylinder explosion and eleven others were injured.

“The state government gave N9 million to the affected families, N2 to those injured some of who are at the Greenfield Specialist Hospital and the Armed Forces Specialist Hospital, N1 million to those who are mildly injured.

“More so, there are properties close to the scene that are affected that include two buildings that are damaged, they were given N2 million, and the Winners Academy Nursery/Primary School that was given N1 million.

The Emir of Kano, on his part, thanked the president for finding time to visit and prayed for peace in the country.