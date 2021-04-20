Buhari Writes Senate, Requests Confirmation of Abdullahi As FCT Chief Judge

47 SHARES Share Tweet

The President, Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday asked the Senate to confirm Honourable Justice Salisu Garba Abdullahi for appointment as the substantive Chief Judge of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court.

The request was contained in a letter forwarded to the National Assembly and read on the floor of the Upper Chamber during plenary by the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan.

According to President Buhari, the request was made pursuant to Section 256 subsection 1 of the 1999 Constitution as amended.

The letter reads in part: “Request for the confirmation of the appointment of Hon. Justice Salisu Garba Abdullahi as the Chief Judge for the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory Abuja.

“Pursuant to Section 256(1) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended).

“I hereby request for the Senate’s confirmation of the appointment of Hon. Justice Salisu Garba Abdullahi, the acting Chief Judge of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory Abuja, as substantive Chief Judge of the Court.

“I trust that the Senate will favorably confirm Hon. Justice Salisu Abdullahi as substantive Chief Judge of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, in the usual expeditious manner.”

THE WHISTLER earlier reported that the National Judicial Council (NJC) had on March 19, recommended 26 judicial officers for appointment as Justices of the Court of Appeal and Heads of Court.

Justice Garba Abdullahi was among the names recommended to the president.