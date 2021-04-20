Trouble For CCT Chairman As Senate Begins Probe Into Assault On Security Guard

Three weeks after allegedly assaulting a security guard at Bannex Plaza, Chairman of the Code of Conduct Bureau, Danladi Umar, will face a probe of the incident by the upper chamber of the National Assembly.

The Security Guard, Clement Sagwak, who was allegedly assaulted by the CCT Chairman, had petition the Senate through his Senator Istifanus Gyang (Plateau North).

Presenting the petition before the Senate, Senator Gyang said the petitioner “is seeking for justice haven been assaulted by the Tribunal Judge for doing his legitimate job.”

Gyang, in the petition added that the petitioner alleged that “the CCT Judge Dandadi Umar assaulted him, asked him to kneel down and also slapped him.”

The President of the Senate, Ahmed Lawan, who presided over the plenary asked the Committee on Ethics and Privileges headed by Sen. Ayo Akinyelure, to investigate the matter and report back in four weeks.

The Senate investigation is sequel to the establiment of the fact that the petitioner is yet to seek legal intervention.

Recall that the CCT boss, Umar, was caught on camera physically assaulting Mr Sargwak, at Banex Plaza, Wuse 2, Abuja, on March 29.

