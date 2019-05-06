Buhari’s ‘Private Visit’: Crimes That Occurred When The President Was Away

The sudden rise in the rate of kidnappings in the country over the past couple of months has been a huge concern to Nigerians at home and in diaspora.

In recent times, hardly a week goes by without news of an abduction on the pages of Nigerian newspapers.

Although some are lucky to be released from the den of their captors after a ransom has been paid, others are however not so lucky and end up in their den for a long period, or worse still, end up dead.

While the President jetted out of the country on the 10-day ‘private trip’ to the United Kingdom, a few Nigerians were abducted.

On April 29th, the chairman, Board of Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC), Muhammed Mahmood, was kidnapped alongside his daughter while travelling from Kaduna to Abuja.

Mahmood’s driver was killed when armed bandits opened fire on their vehicle. The duo however regained their freedom the following day.

On April 30th, gunmen abducted the Deputy Registrar of the Taraba State University Jalingo, Mr. Sanusi Sa’ad in his house in the university’s quarters.

Alhaji Kalid Sa’ad, a brother to the victim, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the kidnappers had contacted him and demanded for ransom. It is unclear if Sa’ad has been released yet.

On the 1st of May, armed bandits struck at the Government Girls Secondary School, Moriki, in Zurü local government area of Zamfara State abducting five persons to include two caterers and three of their children.

It was learnt that students of the school were the target of the operation, however, a combined team of PMF/CTU/ and Civilian JTF personnel headed by the DPO stopped them from gaining access to the students’ hostels.

On the same day, kidnappers abducted Musa Umar, the father in-law of Colonel Mohammed Abubakar, the Aide de Camp, ADC, to President Buhari.

Umar, who is the Magajin Garin Daura, was abducted in his Daura residence in Katsina.

As a result of the kidnap, the State Commissioner of Police, Sanusi Buba, relocated to Daura to further intensify efforts in the rescue mission of Umar.

On the day of Buhari’s return from the UK trip, gunmen abducted the Permanent Secretary in the Taraba State Ministry of Water Resources, Mrs. Susana Jonathan.

Mrs. Jonathan was kidnapped in her house around the ATC area of Jalingo.

Again, on Sunday night, Olayinka Adegbehingbe, a university lecturer Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife was kidnapped along Ife/Ibadan expressway.

Efforts are still being made to secure his release.

Meanwhile, the spokesperson of the Nigeria Police Force, assured that the police is working hard to ensure that the rate of kidnappings in the country is reduced to its barest minimum.

Mba said: “Currently, there are massive strategic security operations, both covert and overt missions, taking place at different parts of the country, including Katsina, aimed at subduing the criminal gangs and restoring sanity to the land.”

President Buhari, upon arrival from UK was asked to comment on the widespread kidnappings.

In response, Buhari said he noticed the acting inspector-general of police, Mohammed Adamu, had lost weight, saying it is a sign that he is working hard.

“I noticed Mohammed Adamu, acting inspector-general of police, has lost weight, though it is a sign that he is working hard,” he said