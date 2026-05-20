Singer Niniola Loses Husband

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Nigerian Afro-house singer, Niniola Apata, has announced the death of her husband, Michael Ndika.

The Grammy-nominated artiste disclosed the development through a series of emotional posts shared on her Instagram story in the early hours of Wednesday.

Ndika, who was the Chief Executive Officer of NaijaReview, a multimedia platform focused on Afro-house and contemporary African music, reportedly passed away under circumstances that have not yet been made public.

In one of the posts, Niniola wrote, “God took him.”

In another emotional message, she stated, “My husband died.”

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The singer further shared her grief in another post, writing, “God took him. 13 years. 13 f***ing years,” alongside photos of the couple.

Niniola has not released additional details regarding the cause of death, as she has largely kept her personal life away from public attention and social media.

The 39-year-old singer rose to prominence after emerging as one of the standout contestants on Project Fame West Africa in 2013, a breakthrough that launched her career in the Nigerian music industry.

Since then, she has established herself as one of Nigeria’s leading Afro-house artists, with her 2017 hit single Maradona gaining international recognition and attracting attention from global stars.