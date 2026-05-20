Kano Fire Service Averts N1.7bn Losses In One Month

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The Federal Fire Service (FFS), Kano State Command, has said it saved property worth N1.7bn from fire outbreaks recorded in April.

The State Controller, Kazeem Sholadoye, disclosed this on Wednesday to THE WHISTLER through the command’s Public Relations Officer, Al-Hassan Kantin.

He noted that the command responded to 15 fire incidents during the month, successfully preventing major losses.

Sholadoye added that no lives were lost in the incidents, while property worth about N3m was destroyed.

He also noted that the command recorded no false alarms or emergency calls from residents within the period.

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The controller urged members of the public to adopt proper fire safety measures and handle fire-related activities with caution to minimise the risk of future outbreaks.