FAAN Tightens Ebola Surveillance At Nigeria’s International Airports

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The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria has assured travellers and stakeholders of heightened Ebola preparedness measures across Nigerian airports following reports of Ebola Virus Disease outbreaks in parts of Central Africa.

FAAN, in a statement issued on Wednesday by its Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, Mrs. Obiageli Orah,said the agency had activated robust preventive measures at all international airports to safeguard public health and ensure safe airport operations.

According to the statement, FAAN is working closely with the Port Health Services, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention, and other relevant agencies to intensify surveillance and monitoring of passengers, especially those arriving from high-risk countries.

The authority disclosed that passengers are currently being screened for symptoms linked to Ebola. At the same time, any suspected case would be immediately isolated and subjected to further medical examination in line with national and international health protocols.

FAAN also noted that it had strengthened coordination among relevant stakeholders, intensified staff sensitisation, and reinforced emergency response procedures to enable swift action if necessary.

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While stressing that there is no confirmed Ebola case in Nigeria at the moment, the agency assured the public that it remains vigilant and committed to maintaining safety at the nation’s airports.

The authority urged passengers to remain calm, cooperate with health screening officials, and promptly report any symptoms to health authorities.