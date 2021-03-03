Burna Boy To Perform At This Year’s Grammy Award

39 SHARES Share Tweet

Popular Nigerian singer Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu, professionally known as ‘Burna Boy’ has been confirmed to perform at the 63rd Grammys award ceremony holding on March 14.

The singer of “African Giant” is one of the biggest and most successful African artists, who came to limelight in 2012 after the release of “Like To Party”.

Burna Boy, album “Twice As Tall” which was released on 12 August 2020, has also been nominated in the category for ‘Best Global Music Album’ for 2021 Grammys award, making it the second time he’s been nominated.

The event which has been schedule to hold on 14th March 2021, will be hosted by American singer, Jhené Aiko, who is a three-time Grammy nominee.

The 63rd Grammys awards premiere ceremony will be streaming live Internationally via GRAMMY.com, featuring several performances by current Grammy nominees like Rufus Wainwright, Terri Lyne Carrington + Social Science, Lido Pimienta, and Poppy amongst others.

Taking to Twitter; Burna Boy made a post saying “@BurnaBoyVoice @burnaboy is confirmed to perform during the 63rd #GRAMMYs Award Premiere Ceremony which will take place Sunday, March 14.

“Burna Boy who is the first Nigerian artiste to earn back to back Grammy nominations, will now also be the first ever afrobeats act to perform at the event”