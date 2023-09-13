Bus Conductor Attempting To Use ‘Master Key’ To Steal Toyota Land Cruiser Arrested In Lagos

Nigeria
By News Agency of Nigeria
Toyota-Land-Cruiser-

An Ikeja Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday remanded a 20-year-old man, Ademola Owolabi, in Kirikiri Correctional Centre for pleading guilty to damaging the side glass of a jeep in an attempt to steal the vehicle.

Advertisement

The defendant, a conductor who resides at 4, Modinu St., Oshodi, Lagos is being tried for damage and attempting to steal.

The Magistrate, Mr. A. T. Ameen, ordered that the defendant be remanded in Kirikiri Correctional Center until Sept. 28 for fact presentation and sentencing.

The prosecutor, Glory Godday, told the court that the offences were committed on Aug. 19 at 4B, Ahmed Afolabi Crescent, Obawole, Iju, Lagos

RELATED
Nigeria

‘Diaso’s Life Could Have Been Saved If Facility Managers Were Prepared For Emergencies’—…

Economy

Lagos Proposes N1.15trn Budget For 2021 Despite Slow Recovery From Covid-19 Pandemic

Godday said that the defendant scaled the fence and entered the compound of Mr. Ezeudo Ikoro, damaging the side glass of his Toyota Land Cruiser jeep to gain access.

The prosecutor said that the damaged glass was valued at N350,000.

Advertisement

Godday also said that the defendant was already inside the jeep and was about to drive it out when the complainant heard the sound and shouted for help.

The prosecutor said that the defendant came with a master key.

The offences, according to the prosecutor, contravened the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Advertisement

Leave a comment

Advertisement