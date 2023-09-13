Bus Conductor Attempting To Use ‘Master Key’ To Steal Toyota Land Cruiser Arrested In Lagos

239 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

An Ikeja Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday remanded a 20-year-old man, Ademola Owolabi, in Kirikiri Correctional Centre for pleading guilty to damaging the side glass of a jeep in an attempt to steal the vehicle.

Advertisement

The defendant, a conductor who resides at 4, Modinu St., Oshodi, Lagos is being tried for damage and attempting to steal.

The Magistrate, Mr. A. T. Ameen, ordered that the defendant be remanded in Kirikiri Correctional Center until Sept. 28 for fact presentation and sentencing.

The prosecutor, Glory Godday, told the court that the offences were committed on Aug. 19 at 4B, Ahmed Afolabi Crescent, Obawole, Iju, Lagos

Godday said that the defendant scaled the fence and entered the compound of Mr. Ezeudo Ikoro, damaging the side glass of his Toyota Land Cruiser jeep to gain access.

The prosecutor said that the damaged glass was valued at N350,000.

Advertisement

Godday also said that the defendant was already inside the jeep and was about to drive it out when the complainant heard the sound and shouted for help.

The prosecutor said that the defendant came with a master key.

The offences, according to the prosecutor, contravened the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.