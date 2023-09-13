FG To Shutdown Jos Airport For Runway Maintenance

127 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria has said it is shutting down the Yakubu Gowon Airport, Jos over the bad state of the runway.

The Authority said on Tuesday that the closure will commence on September 29, 2023.

FAAN said it would use the period to maintain the Runway.

FAAN said, “This is to inform the Public, Airport users and stakeholders that Yakubu Gowon Airport, Jos will be temporarily closed to flight operations from 23rd September to 29th September 2023 for Airport Runway maintenance.

“The Management regrets any inconveniences this might cause to our esteemed customers.”

The Authority reiterated its committed to its value of safety, security and comfort of air passengers.”